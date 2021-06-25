Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1644 C DC "With a sword" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 43 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1644
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1644 "With a sword" with mark C DC. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 95,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
22999 $
Price in auction currency 87000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
25063 $
Price in auction currency 95000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1644 "With a sword", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
