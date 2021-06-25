Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1644 C DC "With a sword" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1644 C DC "With a sword" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1644 C DC "With a sword" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 43 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1644
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1644 "With a sword" with mark C DC. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 95,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

Poland Thaler 1644 C DC "With a sword" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland Thaler 1644 C DC "With a sword" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
22999 $
Price in auction currency 87000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1644 C DC "With a sword" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Thaler 1644 C DC "With a sword" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
25063 $
Price in auction currency 95000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1644 C DC "With a sword" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Thaler 1644 C DC "With a sword" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1644 "With a sword", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

