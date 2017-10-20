Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1644 C DC (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1644 C DC - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1644 C DC - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 41 - 43 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1644
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1644 with mark C DC. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 56,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

Poland Thaler 1644 C DC at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1644 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

