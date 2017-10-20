Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1644 C DC (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 41 - 43 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1644
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1644 with mark C DC. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 56,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1644 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
