Thaler 1644 C DC (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1644 with mark C DC. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 56,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2017.

