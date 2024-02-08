Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1643 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1643
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1643 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 90,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9923 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
