Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1643 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1643 GG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1643 GG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1643
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1643 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 90,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Poland Thaler 1643 GG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Thaler 1643 GG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9923 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5557 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1643 GG at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Thaler 1643 GG at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1643 GG at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Thaler 1643 GG at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1643 GG at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1643 GG at auction Russiancoin - February 21, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1643 GG at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Thaler 1643 GG at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1643 GG at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Thaler 1643 GG at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1643 GG at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1643 GG at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1643 GG at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Thaler 1643 GG at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

