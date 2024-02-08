Thaler 1643 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1643 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 90,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

