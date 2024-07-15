Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1642 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1642
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1642 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1005 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4726 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
