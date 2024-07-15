Thaler 1642 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1642 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1005 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.

