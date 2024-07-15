Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1642 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1642 GG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1642 GG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1642
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1642 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1005 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (19)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4726 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Spink - January 15, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction New York Sale - January 14, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Poland Thaler 1642 GG at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1642 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1642 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search