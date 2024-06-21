Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1641 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1641
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1641 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 120,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numimarket (1)
- PDA & PGN (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- WCN (20)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
29701 $
Price in auction currency 120000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9516 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date March 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1641 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search