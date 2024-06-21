Thaler 1641 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1641 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 120,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (10) VF (26) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

CNG (1)

Frühwald (1)

Grün (1)

Künker (3)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (6)

Numimarket (1)

PDA & PGN (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

WCN (20)

Westfälische (1)