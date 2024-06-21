Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1641 GG (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1641 GG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1641 GG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1641
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1641 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 120,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (20)
  • Westfälische (1)
Poland Thaler 1641 GG at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Thaler 1641 GG at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
29701 $
Price in auction currency 120000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1641 GG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Thaler 1641 GG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9516 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1641 GG at auction Frühwald - March 18, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1641 GG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Thaler 1641 GG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1641 GG at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Thaler 1641 GG at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1641 GG at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1641 GG at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland Thaler 1641 GG at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1641 GG at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland Thaler 1641 GG at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1641 GG at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland Thaler 1641 GG at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1641 GG at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1641 GG at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Thaler 1641 GG at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1641 GG at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1641 GG at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1641 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1641 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search