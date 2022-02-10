Thaler 1638 II (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1638 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2013.

