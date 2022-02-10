Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1638 II (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1638 II - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1638 II - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1638
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1638 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2013.

Poland Thaler 1638 II at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Thaler 1638 II at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
4955 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Poland Thaler 1638 II at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland Thaler 1638 II at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
5420 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1638 II at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Thaler 1638 II at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1638 II at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Thaler 1638 II at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1638 II at auction GGN - October 23, 1999
Poland Thaler 1638 II at auction GGN - October 23, 1999
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1638 II at auction GGN - August 3, 1991
Poland Thaler 1638 II at auction GGN - August 3, 1991
Seller GGN
Date August 3, 1991
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1638 II at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Thaler 1638 II at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1638 II at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Thaler 1638 II at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1638 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

