Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1638 II (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1638
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1638 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2013.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- GGN (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Otto Helbing (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
4955 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
5420 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1638 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search