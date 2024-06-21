Thaler 1634 II (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1634 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (29) VF (78) F (1) No grade (12) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (3)

CNG (2)

COINSNET (2)

GGN (8)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Janas (1)

Künker (9)

Marciniak (9)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Niemczyk (16)

Numimarket (2)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (4)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (2)

WCN (47)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (3)