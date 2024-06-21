Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1634 II (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1634 II - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1634 II - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 43 - 45 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1634
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1634 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Poland Thaler 1634 II at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Thaler 1634 II at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1856 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
Poland Thaler 1634 II at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Thaler 1634 II at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1794 $
Price in auction currency 7250 PLN
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1634 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

