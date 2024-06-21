Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1634 II (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,8 g
- Diameter 43 - 45 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1634
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1634 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1856 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1794 $
Price in auction currency 7250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1634 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
