1/2 Thaler 1640 GG "Type 1640-1647" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,4 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1640
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1640 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
17476 $
Price in auction currency 68000 PLN
