1/2 Thaler 1640 GG "Type 1640-1647" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1640 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

