Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1640 GG "Type 1640-1647" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1640 GG "Type 1640-1647" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1640 GG "Type 1640-1647" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,4 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1640
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1640 with mark GG. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 55,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GG at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GG at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
17476 $
Price in auction currency 68000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GG at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GG at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GG at auction GGN - March 23, 1996
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GG at auction GGN - March 23, 1996
Seller GGN
Date March 23, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GG at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1640 GG at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1640 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1640 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search