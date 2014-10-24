Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1645 GR "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1645 GR "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1645 GR "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1645
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1645 "Torun" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 85,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

Poland Ducat 1645 GR "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
25489 $
Price in auction currency 85000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1645 GR "Torun" at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
1662 $
Price in auction currency 5850 PLN

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1645 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

