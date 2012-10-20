Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1641 MS "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1641 MS "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1641 MS "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1641
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1641 "Torun" with mark MS. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Ducat 1641 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
19512 $
Price in auction currency 61000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
64381 $
Price in auction currency 200000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1641 MS "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1641 MS "Torun" at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1641 MS "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1641 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1641 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat
Search