Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1641 MS "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1641
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1641 "Torun" with mark MS. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
19512 $
Price in auction currency 61000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
64381 $
Price in auction currency 200000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1641 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search