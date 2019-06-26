Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1639 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1639 II "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1639 II "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1639
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1639 "Torun" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Poland Ducat 1639 II "Torun" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
8525 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Poland Ducat 1639 II "Torun" at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Poland Ducat 1639 II "Torun" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1639 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1639 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

