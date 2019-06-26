Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1639 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 23 - 24,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1639
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1639 "Torun" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
8525 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1639 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search