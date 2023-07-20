Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1638 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 23 - 24,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1638
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1638 "Torun" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 85,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
15525 $
Price in auction currency 12000 GBP
Seller Dorotheum
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
10469 $
Price in auction currency 10500 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
