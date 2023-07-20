Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1638 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1638 II "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1638 II "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1638
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1638 "Torun" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 85,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2012.

Poland Ducat 1638 II "Torun" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
15525 $
Price in auction currency 12000 GBP
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Torun" at auction Dorotheum - September 21, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
10469 $
Price in auction currency 10500 EUR
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Torun" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Torun" at auction Schulman - October 18, 2019
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Torun" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Torun" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Torun" at auction Spink - March 21, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Torun" at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Torun" at auction UBS - January 18, 2010
Seller UBS
Date January 18, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Torun" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1638 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

