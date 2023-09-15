Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1635 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 23 - 24,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1635
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1635 "Torun" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 47,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10096 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
9814 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Naumann
Date January 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
