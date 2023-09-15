Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1635 II "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1635 II "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1635 II "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1635
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1635 "Torun" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 47,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10096 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
9814 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Kroha - March 11, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date March 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Naumann - January 4, 2015
Seller Naumann
Date January 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Westfälische - September 14, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1635 II "Torun" at auction Baldwin's - May 3, 2010
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 3, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1635 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

