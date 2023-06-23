Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1647
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1647 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 29,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14857 $
Price in auction currency 60000 PLN
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
21117 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1647 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
