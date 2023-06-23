Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1647 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 29,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)