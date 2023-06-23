Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1647
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1647 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 29,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Poland Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14857 $
Price in auction currency 60000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
21117 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 22, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 23, 1999
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1647 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

