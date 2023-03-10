Ducat 1646 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1646 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1070 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 42,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

