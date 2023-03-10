Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1646 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1646 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1646 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1646
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1646 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1070 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 42,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14405 $
Price in auction currency 60000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1646 GR "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7677 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1646 GR "Danzig" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1646 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1646 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1646 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1646 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1646 GR "Danzig" at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 25, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1646 GR "Danzig" at auction Spink - June 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1646 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1646 GR "Danzig" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1646 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1646 GR "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1646 GR "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1646 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

