Ducat 1646 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1646
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1646 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1070 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 42,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7677 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1646 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
