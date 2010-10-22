Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1644
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1644 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
7911 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
7055 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" at auction UBS - January 26, 2004
Seller UBS
Date January 26, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1644 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1644 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search