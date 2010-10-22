Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1644 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1644
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1644 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
7911 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
