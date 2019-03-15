Ducat 1643 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1643 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 110,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (4) VF (1)