Ducat 1643 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1643
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1643 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 110,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
27377 $
Price in auction currency 110000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
15791 $
Price in auction currency 60000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1643 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
