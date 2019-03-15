Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1643 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1643 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1643 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1643
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1643 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 110,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
27377 $
Price in auction currency 110000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1643 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
15791 $
Price in auction currency 60000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1643 GR "Danzig" at auction Spink - December 1, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1643 GR "Danzig" at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1643 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

