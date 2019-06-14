Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1642 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 38,500. Bidding took place June 14, 2019.

