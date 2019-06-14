Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1642
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1642 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 38,500. Bidding took place June 14, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
10178 $
Price in auction currency 38500 PLN
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
8651 $
Price in auction currency 6000 GBP
