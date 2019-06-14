Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1642
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1642 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 38,500. Bidding took place June 14, 2019.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • Spink (1)
Poland Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Poland Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
10178 $
Price in auction currency 38500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" at auction Spink - March 21, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
8651 $
Price in auction currency 6000 GBP
Poland Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1642 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1642 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search