Poland Period: 1506-2020

Ducat 1639 II "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1639 II "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1639 II "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1639
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1639 "Danzig" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 71,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

Poland Ducat 1639 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Ducat 1639 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
15215 $
Price in auction currency 72000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1639 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland Ducat 1639 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
18247 $
Price in auction currency 71000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1639 II "Danzig" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 27, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1639 II "Danzig" at auction Aurea - May 18, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date May 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1639 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1639 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1639 II "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland Ducat 1639 II "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1639 II "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1639 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland Ducat 1639 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1639 II "Danzig" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2008
Poland Ducat 1639 II "Danzig" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2008
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 22, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1991
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1639 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

