Ducat 1639 II "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1639
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1639 "Danzig" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 71,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
15215 $
Price in auction currency 72000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
18247 $
Price in auction currency 71000 PLN
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2008
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
