Ducat 1638 II "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1638 "Danzig" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 56,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (5) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)