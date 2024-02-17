Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1638 II "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1638
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1638 "Danzig" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 56,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12914 $
Price in auction currency 52000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
14536 $
Price in auction currency 56000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1638 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search