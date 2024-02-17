Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1638 II "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1638 II "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1638 II "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1638
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1638 "Danzig" with mark II. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 56,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Poland Ducat 1638 II "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12914 $
Price in auction currency 52000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
14536 $
Price in auction currency 56000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Danzig" at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Poland Ducat 1638 II "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1638 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

