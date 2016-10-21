Ducat 1635 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1635 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2)