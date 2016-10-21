Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1635 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1635
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1635 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Сondition
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3322 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
8820 $
Price in auction currency 35000 PLN
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
