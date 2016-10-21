Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1635 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1635 SB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1635 SB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1635
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1635 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 35,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3322 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1635 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Ducat 1635 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
8820 $
Price in auction currency 35000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1635 SB "Danzig" at auction Hess Divo - November 17, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1635 SB "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1635 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1635 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
