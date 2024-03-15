Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1633 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1633 SB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1633 SB "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1633
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1633 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 72,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.

Poland Ducat 1633 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10900 $
Price in auction currency 43000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1633 SB "Danzig" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Poland Ducat 1633 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1633 SB "Danzig" at auction Aurea - June 5, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1633 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1633 SB "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1633 SB "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1633 SB "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1633 SB "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

