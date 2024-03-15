Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1633 SB "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1633
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1633 "Danzig" with mark SB. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 72,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10900 $
Price in auction currency 43000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
