Ducat 1647 GP (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1647
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1647 with mark GP. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 280,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
25363 $
Price in auction currency 91000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
73871 $
Price in auction currency 280000 PLN
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
