Ducat 1647 GP (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1647 with mark GP. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 280,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (2) Other filters Coins from collections (3)