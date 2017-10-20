Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1647 GP (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1647 GP - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1647 GP - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1647
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1647 with mark GP. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 280,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland Ducat 1647 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Ducat 1647 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
25363 $
Price in auction currency 91000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1647 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Ducat 1647 GP at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
73871 $
Price in auction currency 280000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1647 GP at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Ducat 1647 GP at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1647 GP at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1647 GP at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1647 GP at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1647 GP at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1647 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

