Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Ducat no date (1636) II IH (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1636) II IH - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1636) II IH - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 17,5 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year no date (1636)
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat no date (1636) with mark II IH. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 600,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Poland 5 Ducat no date (1636) II IH at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Poland 5 Ducat no date (1636) II IH at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
137668 $
Price in auction currency 600000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat no date (1636) II IH at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat no date (1636) II IH at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Ducat no date (1636) II IH at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Ducat 1636 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

