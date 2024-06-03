5 Ducat no date (1636) II IH (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Ducat no date (1636) with mark II IH. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 600,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

