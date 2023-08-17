Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 4 Ducat 1645 GR "Danzig". CNG 257 (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Variety: CNG 257

Obverse Donative 4 Ducat 1645 GR "Danzig" CNG 257 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Donative 4 Ducat 1645 GR "Danzig" CNG 257 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 13,8 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 4 Ducat
  • Year 1645
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 4 Ducat 1645 "Danzig" with mark GR. CNG 257. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30425 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 72,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Poland 4 Ducat 1645 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Poland 4 Ducat 1645 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
55000 $
Price in auction currency 55000 USD
Poland 4 Ducat 1645 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Poland 4 Ducat 1645 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
72000 $
Price in auction currency 72000 USD
Poland 4 Ducat 1645 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 4 Ducat 1645 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Ducat 1645 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Ducat 1645 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 4 Ducat 1645 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 4 Ducat 1645 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Ducat 1645 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1645 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 4 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search