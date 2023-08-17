Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 4 Ducat 1645 GR "Danzig". CNG 257 (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Variety: CNG 257
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 13,8 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 4 Ducat
- Year 1645
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 4 Ducat 1645 "Danzig" with mark GR. CNG 257. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30425 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 72,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
55000 $
Price in auction currency 55000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
72000 $
Price in auction currency 72000 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
