Donative 4 Ducat 1645 GR "Danzig". CNG 257 (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 4 Ducat 1645 "Danzig" with mark GR. CNG 257. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30425 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 72,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)