Donative 3 Ducat 1634 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 10,5 g
- Diameter 37,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 3 Ducat
- Year 1634
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1634 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 210,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.
Сondition
