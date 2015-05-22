Donative 3 Ducat 1634 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1634 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 210,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)