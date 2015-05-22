Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 3 Ducat 1634 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Donative 3 Ducat 1634 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Donative 3 Ducat 1634 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 10,5 g
  • Diameter 37,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 3 Ducat
  • Year 1634
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1634 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 210,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 3 Ducat 1634 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
56908 $
Price in auction currency 210000 PLN
Poland 3 Ducat 1634 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Aurea - December 6, 2014
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Ducat 1634 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

