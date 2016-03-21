Donative 2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 2 Ducat 1647 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 38,000. Bidding took place March 7, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (4) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)