Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Donative 2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Donative 2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 7,1 g
  • Diameter 28 - 34 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1647
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 2 Ducat 1647 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 38,000. Bidding took place March 7, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • UBS (3)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
48393 $
Price in auction currency 38000 GBP
Poland 2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
27700 $
Price in auction currency 110000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Spink - March 21, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Spink - December 1, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction UBS - September 13, 1999
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1647 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
