Donative 2 Ducat 1647 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 7,1 g
- Diameter 28 - 34 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1647
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 2 Ducat 1647 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 38,000. Bidding took place March 7, 2024.
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
48393 $
Price in auction currency 38000 GBP
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
27700 $
Price in auction currency 110000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
