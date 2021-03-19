Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 2 Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 7,1 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1642
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 2 Ducat 1642 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 320,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
82413 $
Price in auction currency 320000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
68885 $
Price in auction currency 210000 PLN
