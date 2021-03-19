Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Donative 2 Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Donative 2 Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Donative 2 Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 7,1 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1642
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 2 Ducat 1642 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 320,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.

Poland 2 Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
82413 $
Price in auction currency 320000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1642 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
68885 $
Price in auction currency 210000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1642 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

