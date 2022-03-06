Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1776 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,367)
- Weight 1,99 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 28,659
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
- Year 1776
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1776 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
