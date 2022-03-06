Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1776 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1776 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1776 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,367)
  • Weight 1,99 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 28,659

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1776 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1776 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1776 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1776 EB at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1776 EB at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1776 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search