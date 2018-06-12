2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1776 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1776 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition XF (2) VF (9)