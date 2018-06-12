Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1776 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,587)
- Weight 3,34 g
- Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
- Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 97,410
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
- Year 1776
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1776 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- WCN (9)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search