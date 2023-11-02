1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1776 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

