Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 34 - 36 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 14,838
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1776
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1776 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
436 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1776 "Ribbon in hair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
