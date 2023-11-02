Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Diameter 34 - 36 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 14,838

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1776 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WCN (14)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
436 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Busso Peus - November 7, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1776 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1776 "Ribbon in hair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

