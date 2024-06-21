Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 570,291
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1776
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 585 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
