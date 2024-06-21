Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 570,291

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (14)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 585 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
612 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Frühwald - March 19, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1776 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search