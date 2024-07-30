Ducat 1776 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1776 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 46,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.

