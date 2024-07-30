Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1776 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Otto Helbing
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,778
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1776
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1776 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 46,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
—
