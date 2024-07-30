Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1776 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1776 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1776 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Otto Helbing

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,778

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1776 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 46,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
12043 $
Price in auction currency 46000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1776 EB at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1776 EB at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1776 EB at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Ducat 1776 EB at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1776 EB at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1776 EB at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
150 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 150 Mark

