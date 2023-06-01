Schilling (Szelag) 1776 EB "Crown" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1776 "Crown" with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (3) VF (10) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (2) BN (2) Service NGC (3)