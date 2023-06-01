Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1776 EB "Crown" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1776 EB "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1776 EB "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 79,590

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1776 "Crown" with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (11)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1776 EB "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1776 EB "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1776 EB "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1776 EB "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1776 EB "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1776 EB "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1776 EB "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1776 EB "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1776 EB "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1776 EB "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 24, 2018
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1776 EB "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1776 EB "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 3, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1776 EB "Crown" at auction GGN - October 24, 1998
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1776 EB "Crown" at auction GGN - October 24, 1998
Seller GGN
Date October 24, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1776 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1776 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search