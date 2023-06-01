Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1776 EB "Crown" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 79,590
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1776
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1776 "Crown" with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (11)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 24, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1776 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
