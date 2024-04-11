Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1776 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1776 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1776 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,045,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1776 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1057 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 25 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2019
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

