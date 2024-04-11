Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1776 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,045,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1776
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1776 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1057 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
