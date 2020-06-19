Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1776 AP (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,045,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1776
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1776 with mark AP. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
