1/2 Grosz 1776 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 52,164
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1776
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1776 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
Condition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Numis Poland (1)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
