Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1776 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1776 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1776 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 52,164

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1776 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1776 EB at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1776 EB at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1776 EB at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1776 EB at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2019
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2019
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1776 EB at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1776 EB at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1776 EB at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1776 EB at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

