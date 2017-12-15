Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 "Curved shield". Rosettes (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Variety: Rosettes
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 6,3 g
- Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1678
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 "Curved shield". Rosettes. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8972 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place June 21, 2013.
Where to sell?
