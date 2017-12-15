Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 "Curved shield". Rosettes (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Variety: Rosettes

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 "Curved shield" Rosettes - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 "Curved shield" Rosettes - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1678
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 "Curved shield". Rosettes. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8972 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place June 21, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 "Curved shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

