Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 "Curved shield". Rosettes (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 "Curved shield". Rosettes. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8972 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place June 21, 2013.

Сondition VF (1)