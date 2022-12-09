Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 6,3 g
- Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1678
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 "Curved shield" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 661 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,350. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 "Curved shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
