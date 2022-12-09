Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,076 oz) 2,3625 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1678
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 "Curved shield" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 661 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,350. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
878 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 410 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction GGN - March 18, 2004
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction GGN - March 18, 2004
Seller GGN
Date March 18, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 SB "Curved shield" at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1678 "Curved shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

