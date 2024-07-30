Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1692 "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1094 oz) 3,4017 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1692
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1692 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2915 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
22733 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
20358 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition No grade
Selling price
