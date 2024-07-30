Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1692 "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Ducat 1692 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Ducat 1692 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1094 oz) 3,4017 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1692
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1692 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2915 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Ducat 1692 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
22733 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1692 "Danzig" at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 16, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
20358 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1692 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Ducat 1692 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1692 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland Ducat 1692 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1692 "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1692 "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1692 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

