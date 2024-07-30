Ducat 1692 "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1692 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2915 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

