Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1683 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 86,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (16) XF (27) VF (5) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) DETAILS (2) GENUINE (0) Service NGC (5) PCGS (7) Other filters Coins from collections (2)

Seller All companies

CNG (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Frühwald (1)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (2)

Heritage (6)

Hess Divo (2)

Künker (9)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Leo Hamburger (1)

Marciniak (3)

Möller (1)

Niemczyk (8)

Rauch (3)

Spink (1)

Stack's (2)

UBS (2)

WCN (11)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (1)