Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1094 oz) 3,4017 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1683
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1683 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 86,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
3868 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
17685 $
Price in auction currency 86000 PLN
Seller Dorotheum
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
******
