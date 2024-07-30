Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1094 oz) 3,4017 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1683
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1683 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 86,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
3868 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
17685 $
Price in auction currency 86000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Dorotheum - September 21, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Rauch - December 4, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Rauch - April 11, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date April 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Rauch - March 24, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 24, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 22, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Hess Divo - May 21, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Hess Divo - May 21, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1683 DL "Danzig" at auction Frühwald - May 22, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date May 22, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1683 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

