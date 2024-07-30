Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1682 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1094 oz) 3,4017 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1682
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1682 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1284 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 105,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26076 $
Price in auction currency 105000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1682 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
