Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1682 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Ducat 1682 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Ducat 1682 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1094 oz) 3,4017 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1682
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1682 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1284 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 105,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (3)
  • Henry Seligman (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Ducat 1682 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ducat 1682 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26076 $
Price in auction currency 105000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
9781 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1682 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1682 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1682 DL "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland Ducat 1682 DL "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1682 DL "Danzig" at auction CNG - September 14, 2016
Seller CNG
Date September 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1682 DL "Danzig" at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1682 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1682 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1682 DL "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1682 DL "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1682 DL "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Ducat 1682 DL "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1682 DL "Danzig" at auction Henry Seligman - April 12, 1931
Poland Ducat 1682 DL "Danzig" at auction Henry Seligman - April 12, 1931
Seller Henry Seligman
Date April 12, 1931
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1682 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John III Sobieski Coins of Poland in 1682 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search