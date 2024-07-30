Ducat 1676 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1676 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 125,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

