Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1676 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse Ducat 1676 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse Ducat 1676 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1094 oz) 3,4017 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1676
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1676 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 125,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

Poland Ducat 1676 DL "Danzig" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
23288 $
Price in auction currency 18000 GBP
Poland Ducat 1676 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1676 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
17295 $
Price in auction currency 65500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1676 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland Ducat 1676 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1676 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Ducat 1676 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1676 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland Ducat 1676 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1676 DL "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1676 DL "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1676 DL "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Poland Ducat 1676 DL "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 18, 1997
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1676 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

