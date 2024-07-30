Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1676 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1094 oz) 3,4017 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1676
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1676 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 125,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- GGN (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- WCN (3)
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
23288 $
Price in auction currency 18000 GBP
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
17295 $
Price in auction currency 65500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1676 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search