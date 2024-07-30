Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1692 "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 6,9 g
- Pure gold (0,2187 oz) 6,8034 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John III Sobieski
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1692
- Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1692 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 70,000. Bidding took place July 20, 2023.
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
90564 $
Price in auction currency 70000 GBP
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
73892 $
Price in auction currency 270000 PLN
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
—
