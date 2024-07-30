Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1692 "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1692 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski Reverse 2 Ducat 1692 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John III Sobieski

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 6,9 g
  • Pure gold (0,2187 oz) 6,8034 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John III Sobieski
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1692
  • Ruler John III Sobieski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1692 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 70,000. Bidding took place July 20, 2023.

Poland 2 Ducat 1692 "Danzig" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
90564 $
Price in auction currency 70000 GBP
Poland 2 Ducat 1692 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland 2 Ducat 1692 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
73892 $
Price in auction currency 270000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1692 "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 2 Ducat 1692 "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1692 "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 2 Ducat 1692 "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1692 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 2 Ducat 1692 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1692 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John III Sobieski Coins of Poland in 1692 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 2 Ducat Numismatic auctions
