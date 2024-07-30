2 Ducat 1692 "Danzig" (Poland, John III Sobieski)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1692 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of John III Sobieski struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 621 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 70,000. Bidding took place July 20, 2023.

