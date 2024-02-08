Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1611 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1611
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1611 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1249 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
