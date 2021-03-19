Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 "Type 1603-1624" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1624 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,100. Bidding took place March 19, 2021.

Сondition VF (1)