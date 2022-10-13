Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 "Type 1603-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,47 g
- Diameter 16,4 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
- Year 1630
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lobzenica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 160. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.
Сondition
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
