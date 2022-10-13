Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 "Type 1603-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 "Type 1603-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 "Type 1603-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Diameter 16,4 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ternar (trzeciak)
  • Year 1630
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lobzenica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 160. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.

Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 at auction GGN - April 17, 1999
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

