Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 "Type 1603-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ternar (trzeciak) 1630 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 160. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (7) No grade (1)