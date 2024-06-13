Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania". Date below (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Date below

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" Date below - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" Date below - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania". Date below. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

