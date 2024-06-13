3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania". Date below (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania". Date below. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

