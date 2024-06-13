Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania". Date below (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Date below
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania". Date below. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- GGN (1)
- Janas (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (10)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (16)
- Numedux (5)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numisbalt (5)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (16)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- Tempus (3)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (18)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search