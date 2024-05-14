Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1598
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Poznań Mint" with mark HR HT. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1380 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place September 20, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (8)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (8)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search