Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 "Poznań Mint" with mark HR HT. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1380 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place September 20, 2019.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1598 HR HT "Poznań Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
