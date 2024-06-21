3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lublin Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3253 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (7) XF (150) VF (111) No grade (25) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (5) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (18) GCN (1)

