Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lublin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (316)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lublin Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3253 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (3)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • DESA (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (14)
  • Janas (2)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Marciniak (40)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (42)
  • Numedux (12)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (11)
  • PDA & PGN (4)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (10)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (40)
  • Stary Sklep (8)
  • Tempus (3)
  • WCN (57)
  • WDA - MiM (13)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (23)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1609 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Lublin Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1596 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search